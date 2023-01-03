Here’s Your Best Look at OnePlus 11 Yet [Images]

OnePlus wants to make the most of the upcoming Chinese New Year sales. Hence, it is launching the OnePlus 11 in its home market on January 4, a few weeks ahead of the grand festival.

Now that we are only a day away from the official debut, more live images of the OnePlus 11 have leaked from China. These images were taken in what appears to be a shop with official-looking display cases for smartphones.

The leaked design shown in these images has already been confirmed in the past as OnePlus teased its phone back in December by releasing official renders.

The OnePlus 11 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset at its helm, a 6.7 inch 1440p 120Hz Super-AMOLED touchscreen, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W wired charging support.

The rear will have a trio of cameras: a primary sensor with 50MP resolution, an ultrawide of 48MP, and a telephoto lens of 32MP. A 16 MP selfie camera will reside in the cornered punch-hole cutout.

The phone will run Android 13 in China with ColorOS 13 on top, and OxygenOS 13 worldwide – the global launch is scheduled for February 7, in New Delhi.

It will be available in Volcanic Black and Emerald Green color options.

OnePlus 11 will be offered in China with three RAM/storage combinations: 12 GB/256 GB, 16 GB/256 GB, and 16 GB/512 GB. These options will likely vary in other markets.

OnePlus 11R

Speaking of the Indian launch OnePlus 11R, meant specifically for India and some other regions, has also been appearing in live images lately. This model typically launches later during the year after the original, but since it is appearing in leaks already, we may see it together with the vanilla OnePlus 11 during the February 7 Indian launch.

Here is what it may look like.