New PCB Regime Restores Departmental Cricket

Mr. Najam Sethi, the Chair of the PCB Management Committee, on Monday formally approved notifications for the restoration of Departments/Services Organizations, Regions, and District/Zonal Cricket Associations under the PCB Constitution 2014.

The issuance of the notification means 16 Regional Cricket Associations will now participate in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and 8 departments will compete in the Patron’s Trophy during the 2023-24 season, beginning in August.

In addition to these tournaments, Grade-II, 50-over, and 20-over events will also be organized for the regional and departmental side during the 2023-24 domestic cricket season, details of which will be announced in due course.

The Departments/Services Organizations, Regions, and District/Zonal Cricket Associations were replaced by the six Cricket and 90 City Cricket Associations in the PCB Constitution 2019, which was repealed in December 2022.

Mr. Najam Sethi: “I am pleased to confirm the formal restoration of Departments/Services Organizations, Regions, and District/Zonal Cricket Associations under the PCB Constitution 2014.

“It is our endeavor, resolve, and commitment to all our cricketers that we will provide them equal and fair opportunities to display their talent so that they can make their careers in the sport. This can only be achieved when we will expand our cricket canvas, which was unfortunately restricted and limited to a small number of cricketers and teams in 2019.

“This approach not only affected the livelihood of hundreds of cricketers and resulted in a talent drain, but also failed to highlight and produce cricketers with exceptional skills as in the past that, in turn, adversely impacted the standards, performances, and rankings of our national sides in the international arena.

“Although we cannot undo the wrong policies of the past four seasons, what we can do is quickly revert to our tried, tested, and winning cricket model and structure so that the sport and cricketers can excel and thrive. We are making good progress in this regard and more announcements that are in the best interest of Pakistan cricket and our cricketers will be made in due course.”