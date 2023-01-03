Pakistani Entrepreneur Receives Order of the British Empire Award from King Charles III

Faraz Khan, Founder and Director of Karachi-based venture capitalist firm SEED Ventures, has been conferred with Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) by the UK’s King Charles III.

The MBE is awarded in recognition of contribution to arts, sciences, charitable work, welfare work, and public service. Faraz Khan has been awarded the MBE in recognition of his work in strengthening Pakistan-UK ties.

Faraz is a graduate of Karachi University and the University of Lincoln. He has over 25 years of experience as a multi-stakeholder investment and impact specialist, author, and public speaker.

He founded Social, Entrepreneurship, and Equity Development (SEED) Ventures in 2011. SEED Ventures and its portfolio companies have raised $40 million since then.

Faraz has partnered with local and international public and private development, media, academic, and financial companies. He has raised multimillion-dollar funds through these partnerships.

He has led impact programs between Pakistan and the UK in the fields of inclusive education, enterprise, and social enterprise for youth, women, and marginalized segments, impacting over 100,000 lives.