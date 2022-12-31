Highly Affordable Samsung Galaxy F04 is Launching Soon

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy F04 in India soon. Leaks claim that the entry-level Galaxy F04 will only be available on Flipkart and it will be available for around $100 in India. It might launch in Pakistan later on with a different name, but the same affordable price tag.

Although there aren’t any official specs, the device is expected to be a renamed Galaxy A04 or Galaxy A04e. It will have two cameras at the back and up to 8 GB RAM despite being a budget phone, which will be its main selling point. Its RAM capacity is already highlighted in the ad campaign.

As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy F04 may be a very close relative of the A04 phones, meaning we can expect to see the same spec sheet. Hence, it will likely have a 6.5-inch LCD on the front and a 5MP camera inside the waterdrop notch.

Its battery could be a 5,000 mAh unit, but with no fast charging support. Connectivity will be limited to LTE, but thankfully, the USB C port is here to stay.

Although the phone has been pictured in purple in leaks, it will also be available in green as shown in the recent ad posters. The big question is whether or not the Galaxy F04 will have the same 50MP camera as the A04, or if it will use a different sensor. We will have to wait and see until official information appears.

Since the teaser campaign is already well underway, we should expect new information to appear very soon.