Samsung Unveils World’s First 57″ 8K Ultrawide Gaming Monitor

Samsung already made headlines with its massive 49″ gaming monitor in 2021, but of course, it went and made something even bigger this year. Say hello to the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 once again, but this time it’s even bigger with better specs.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy A54 to Look Like S23[Leak]

The new Odyssey Neo G9 was just unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) as a follow-up to Samsung’s previous Neo G9, which is a Mini LED display that costs $2,499. This time, the screen is 57 inches and is advertised as a “super ultra-wide curved display.”

This is Samsung’s first 8K ultrawide monitor with a resolution of 7860 x 2160 pixels and a 32:9 aspect ratio. It is worth mentioning that this is not the same resolution as traditional 8K TVs since those typically have a resolution of 7680 x 4320 pixels, four times as many pixels as 4K.

The Neo G9 still has a lot of pixels, double the number of a common 4K display. This is also the first gaming monitor with a Display Port 2.1, though Samsung has not said what other inputs it is able to support. Naturally, this also adds support for lossless Display Stream Compression. Perhaps it will have a One Connect Box like the Odyssey Ark, but there are no details on that just yet.

ALSO READ Samsung is Cutting Sales For Galaxy A23 5G Due to Mysterious Issues

It is a matte display with a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, HDR 1000 support, a smooth 240Hz refresh rate, and a quick 1ms response time. We don’t have any other technical information for now, but Samsung has promised to reveal more soon.

The monitor is set to launch later this year but there has been no mention of a price tag so far. Given the display’s premium specifications, we expect it to be well above the $2,500 mark.