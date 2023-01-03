vivo V25 Series – An Embodiment of Perfected Style, Performance, and Photography

vivo’s latest series – the V25, has been currently released into the smartphone market. With superior photography features, the latest smartphones have been designed for users who express themselves through photos and videos.

The V25 series provides users with the power to commence a journey of self-expression with its stunning camera, powerful performance, and energy-efficient hardware, all cased in a majestic body.

Equipped with a 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Rear Camera that boasts upgraded Optical Image Stabilisation capabilities and an 8MP Wide-Angle Camera, the V25 series delivers an excellent imaging experience and allows users to capture high-quality, super-wide shots with ease.

Coupled with the new Bokeh Flare Portrait feature, users can make use of the dual camera system (hardware) and AI to process those point light sources in the background, and turn them into clear bokeh.

This then helps in creating a sharper contrast, giving you the crisp image you look for. It also opens up more possibilities for users to easily capture and record fun and playful moments with family, friends, pets, or at night, with the high-quality night video and night portrait video shooting experience.

Now, with the Multi-Style Portrait video, the V25 5G will ensure that any video captured will always be clearer and more stable, through the addition of various professional filters prior to filming.

This eliminates the complex post-processing involved in video making, and as such, letting you easily use professional video tones to show more creativity.

With a design philosophy inspired by a sense of nature, the vivo V25 series utilizes Color Changing Glass and Fluorite AG Glass. The all-new Color Changing technique changes the surface color when the phone is exposed to sunlight or UV light, creating stylish exteriors and providing more fun and customized design experiences for users.

Whereas, the Fluorite AG glass prevents the gathering of fingerprints, while also glittering under natural sunlight due to the molecular technology used to create numerous evenly-distributed microcrystals of the same size on the surface, creating an elegant feel to the eyes.

While it might seem daunting to have a revolutionary innovative feature in the palm of your hands, vivo has ensured that it rests comfortably in your hands with its lightweight design.

The V25 features a plated frame with a high-gloss finish, oozing a comfortable feel in hand. On the other hand, the V25e features a frame with a matte finish, equally guaranteeing a stable grip without the fear of it dropping easily.

vivo V25 series’ exceptional battery life is a clear step up from the previous series, and now it comes equipped with additional features like a larger battery and fast charging technologies.

V25 has a 4,500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge, which is capable of converting energy at up to 97.5% efficiency, which means it can charge rapidly without overheating the phone.

To dive even deeper into the specifics, it features an A78 core with the latest structure, two super-large cores, and six high-efficiency cores, as well as a 6nm 5G processor D900 for the V25 5G variant and a 6nm processor G99 for the V25e variant.

Overall, they both deliver high performance while reducing power consumption, bringing you exceptional performance and experience so you can enjoy a smooth gaming experience.

With its exceptional battery life, and strong performance capabilities, it can become easy for the phone to overheat during excessive and long periods of continuous usage, particularly during gaming or through constant use of the camera.

Luckily, the new Liquid Cooling system featured in the devices can cool down all the main heat-generating components inside the phone, including the processor. This is primarily done through the various temperature sensors and graphite within the phone that keep it cool.

As for the 50 MP AF HD Portrait Front Camera of V25 5G, it features three layers of high-conductivity graphite, that constantly remove heat from the camera, guaranteeing smooth performance for long periods of time across a range of activities like live streaming that heavily depends on the camera.

In conclusion, vivo’s V25 series stands to the test of time, proving how a deep level of innovation and dedication to the craft can create a series of smartphones that are now capable of being a tool and accessory, rather than just a functional device.

It can certainly prove to be one of the best choices when it is available in the smartphone market, particularly for those who are involved professionally in the influencer space like vloggers, live streamers, etc. due to its exceptional camera quality and the price point it is offered at.