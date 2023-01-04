Bazid Khan Mistakes Danny Morrison for Porn Actress on Live TV

Everyone is prone to slip of tongue. Some gaffes can be ignored while others can spark a meme fest on social media. Unfortunately, renowned commentator, Bazid Khan, fell victim to the latter.

During Day 2 of the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand, Bazid Khan mistakenly called fellow panelist and former New Zealand cricketer, Danny Morrison, by the name of an adult-content actress.

According to details, the hilarious blunder was heard live by millions on TV when New Zealand tail-enders Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel had stitched together 49 runs for the 10th-wicket stand.

Referring to the highest-ever 10th-wicket partnership for New Zealand, Bazid Khan was caught calling Danny Morrison as Dani Daniels, an American porn star.

Here is the moment when Bazid failed to differentiate between Danny and Dani.

Pakistan commentator calling Dani Morrison "Dani Daniels" pic.twitter.com/T9Imczp31b — Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) January 3, 2023

As for the highest-ever 10th-wicket partnership for New Zealand, BF Hastings and RO Collinge still hold the record. The duo amassed 151 runs against Pakistan at Auckland in 1973.

Danny Morrison was also involved in a major 10th-wicket stand. Along with NJ Astle, they made 106 runs against England at Auckland in 1997, making it the sixth-highest 10th-wicket partnership for New Zealand.

Henry and Ajaz made 104 runs yesterday, making it the seventh-highest 10th-wicket partnership for New Zealand.