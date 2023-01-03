Kia Teases the Launch of an EV and a Luxury Sedan in Pakistan

Kia Lucky Motor Corporation (KLMC) has teased two new cars on its official social media page. The cars in question are Kia Stinger and Niro EV.

KLMC teased these vehicles in late 2020 as well, as a part of its marketing campaign. Wrapped in #WeAreUnstoppable livery, the group of aforementioned cars and a Sorento generated serious buzz over the internet.

Now, the company is evidently gearing up to officially unveil said vehicles in Pakistan in an “exclusive premiere”.

The details of both vehicles are as follows:

Kia Niro EV

Niro competes with the likes of the Honda HR-V, Toyota RAV4, and other similar vehicles in the market.

In the video, the company teased the Niro EV, which has two powertrain options:

A single electric motor that sends 130 horsepower (hp) and 394 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque to the front wheels.

A single electric motor that sends 201 hp and 394 Nm of torque to the front wheels.

The 13o hp version has a 39.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that allows for a WLTP-approved range of 288 kilometers on a full charge. The 201 hp version has a 64 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that provides a WLTP-approved range of 385 kilometers on a full charge.

Internationally, Niro EV is priced around the equivalent of Rs. 7.5 million, although, nothing can be said of its price in Pakistan at this time.

Kia Stinger

Kia Stinger is among the heavy hitters from Korea. It is referred to as a super-sedan and is spoken of in the same regard as Alfa Romeo Giulia, Mercedes AMG C Class, BMW 3 Series, and other sporty sedans.

It also has two powertrain options:

A 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 251 hp and 353 Nm of torque.

A 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine that makes 368 hp and 510 Nm of torque.

Both engines send power to the rear wheels or all four wheels (depending on the market) via an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Internationally, Stinger’s base variant is priced around the equivalent of Rs. 8.5 million, while the V6 variant is priced around a whopping Rs. 11.8 million. Given Pakistan’s current economic, taxation, and pricing dynamics, this price will likely be much higher.

What Kia isn’t Telling Us

While this is exciting news, as per tradition, KLMC is a bit too late. According to recent reports from South Korea, Kia will discontinue Stinger in the international market in April 2023. Furthermore, as we already know, it has already launched an all-new model of Niro in other markets.

Experts speculate that Kia may import the completely built-up (CBU) versions of both vehicles to Pakistan and sell them as such. The company is yet to reveal further details on this matter.