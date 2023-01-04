Customs Intelligence Karachi Seizes Non-Custom Paid Cars Worth Rs. 25 Million

Customs Intelligence Karachi has seized four non-custom paid (NCP) or tampered vehicles with an estimated value of Rs. 25 million.

The anti-smuggling team of Customs Intelligence also seized smuggled betel nuts and other goods.

On specific information that a group involved in organized smuggling of betel nuts would attempt to smuggle a dumper load to Karachi, surveillance was mounted on the Northern Bypass area which led to the interception of the dumper.

The staff of Customs Intelligence managed to seize the dumper after facing resistance from smugglers. A huge quantity of smuggled betel nuts was recovered, which was concealed under the crushed stones and the value of the seized goods and vehicle is estimated to be Rs 26 million.

The department has arrested one person in both cases and further investigation is ongoing.