Dubai’s Population Increase Breaks All Previous Records

Dubai Statistics Center’s (DSC) latest data has revealed that Dubai, a major tourist and business hub, has witnessed exponential growth in population, as it surpassed 3.55 million at a rate of 2.1% by the end of 2022, the highest ever since its inception.

According to the details, Dubai’s population was recorded at approximately 3,478,300 in 2021. Also, its population significantly dropped following coronavirus-related restrictions in 2020, which halted economic activity and resulted in thousands of layoffs.

However, Expo 2020, held at the end of 2021, attracted many professionals, tourists, and wealthy individuals to the Emirates, thereby increasing the population. DSC further revealed that United Arab Emirates (UAE) saw a 4% increase in its population since 2020.

The increasing population has also promoted the economy of Dubai, which experienced a 4.6% GDP growth in the first nine months of 2022. UAE’s goal to diversify its economy and not rely entirely on oil was one of the major factors that boosted Dubai’s economy.

Earlier, (UAE) Cabinet approved the Government Services Observatory (GSO), a portal that displays real-time public satisfaction with government services. Such measures are why many want to relocate their businesses to Emirates.