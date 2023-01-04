Former Cricketer Wants Sarfaraz to Replace Babar as Test Captain

Former cricketer, Danish Kaneria, wants wicket-keeper batter, Sarfaraz Ahmad, to replace Babar Azam as the Test captain of Pakistan after the latter failed to make a mark in home conditions.

While Test cricket returned to the country in 2022 with Australia, England, and New Zealand touring Pakistan to play red-ball cricket, Pakistan failed to impress the home crowd.

Under Babar Azam’s leadership, Pakistan could not manage to win a single Test match at home over the last year and the start to this year seems no different as New Zealand has already posted a mighty total of 449 on the board in the first innings of the second Test.

Pakistan’s terrible run in Test cricket at home has raised questions over Babar Azam’s capabilities as Test captain. In this wake, former leg-spinner, Danish Kaneria, suggested Sarfaraz Ahmed to replace Babar Azam as the Test captain. Danish Kaneria said that the former Test captain performed better than Babar Azam as a captain and he should be given the charge again.

Sarfaraz Ahmed should be made Pakistan’s Test captain. He is a better option than Babar Azam. Babar hasn’t been able to lead the side well in red-ball cricket. You cannot let the opposition team score so many runs in such situations.

Danish Kaneria also expressed displeasure with the overall performance of the team, claiming that the batters did not try to score runs even on an easy pitch while the bowlers were too lazy to try to get the tail out.

“The Pakistani batters flopped on a wicket where even New Zealand’s tailenders scored runs. The bowlers were quite lethargic to say the least, letting the lower-order batters accumulate a lot of runs. New Zealand was able to post 449 runs due to that, and these are a lot of runs for the Pakistani team”, said Danish Kaneria.

It is pertinent to mention that former Test captain Sarfaraz Ahmad made a comeback against New Zealand after a long wait replacing the current vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan who was dropped after a string of poor performances.