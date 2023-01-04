Intel 13th Gen Laptop Processors Announced With 49% Performance Uplift

Nearly four months after launching its latest Raptor Lake CPUs for desktops, Intel is finally bringing the 13th-gen processor family to laptops as well. The announcement comes from CES 2023 and it includes laptop equivalents of the new 13th gen HX-series and others.

HX Processors

These new processors target gamers and professionals alike, offering up to 24 total cores split between 8 performance cores and 16 efficiency cores. This core structure was first introduced with 12th gen Intel processors. Intel claims that the Core i9-13980HX is now the world’s fastest laptop CPU, capable of reaching up to a 5.6 GHz max frequency on the performance cores.

Intel says that the flagship i9-13980HX brings up to an 11% performance increase in single-threaded tasks and a remarkable 49% jump in multi-threaded performance. It supports 16 lanes of PCIe 5.0, 32MB L3 cache, DDR5 5600 memory, and up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The entire HX CPU lineup has a base power of 55W but can reach 157W at max. The most affordable of them all, the i5-13450HX, features 6 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores.

H Processors

Intel also took the opportunity to announce a new H series for “Enthusiast Laptops”. These have up to 14 cores divided between 6 performance units and 8 for power efficiency. Their base power is rated at 45W.

Finally, we also have new P and U series models for thin and light laptops. The P series chips have 12 and 14-core variants with 28W power draw while the U lineup brings up to 10 cores with 12MB L3 cache and 15W base power.

Several laptop makers including Lenovo, Asus, Dell, HP, Acer, MSI, Razer, Samsung, and others have already confirmed plans to launch 13th gen Intel laptops later this year.