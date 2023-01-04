Microsoft Will Stop Supporting Windows 7 and 8 Next Week

Microsoft will end technical support and security updates for Windows 7 and 8.1 as soon as January 10, 2023. This will happen in just one week and also marks the launch of Microsoft Edge 109, the last version to support the outgoing operating systems.

Edge isn’t the only browser to abandon Windows 7 and 8.1. Google announced in October that Chrome would cease support for Windows 7/8.1 on February 7th. Both browsers will still work on these devices but they won’t get any security updates or new features. WebView2, which allows developers to embed web content in their apps, will also be discontinued on January 10.

Next week’s deadline is too short for those who still have Windows 7-based machines, estimated at about 100 million as of 2021. But to be fair, Microsoft had announced the end-of-life time period for Windows 7 and 8 back when Windows 11 was launched.

These operating systems will still work just fine, but not being able to update will expose users to viruses, and security problems that emerge later. A Lansweeper survey on 27 million Windows computers was conducted last October and found that more PCs were running XP, 7, and 8, instead of Windows 11.

Microsoft provided ample notice to users and announced that Windows 7 support would end in 2020. Only those who purchased an additional three years of extended security patches are still eligible for updates.

Windows 10 and 11 can be downloaded for free to Windows 7 or 8.1-equipped devices. To avoid security problems, Microsoft recommends that you replace your device before January 10th. Windows 11 runs quite well even if you don’t have a compatible device (Intel 8th gen or higher), so no need to worry about software issues either.