Multan to Host PSL Opening Ceremony for First Time

Multan Cricket Stadium will host both the opening ceremony and the first match of the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

As per media reports, the management has decided to give the iconic stadium in Multan the honor of hosting the opening ceremony and the first match.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Spills the Beans on Misbah and Waqar Younis’ Controversial Removal

The opening ceremony as well as the first match will take place on February 13 in Multan, as the host side face defending champions. Lahore Qalandars in the opening match.

The second match of the tournament is slated to be held in Karachi. It was reported that Karachi and Multan will host PSL matches concurrently until February 26, when the venue will shift from Multan to Lahore.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host its quota of the Pakistan Super League in the second half of the event in the month of March. The playoffs and the final of the tournament are set to be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

According to the proposed schedule, Multan will host 5 matches, Karachi will host 9 matches, while Rawalpindi and Lahore will host 10 matches each.

ALSO READ Najam Sethi Orders to Immediately Pay Salaries Due Since Ramiz Raja’s Tenure

The draft ceremony for the eighth season was held on December 15, during which renowned cricketers from the world were picked by various franchises.

Lahore Qalandars, who won the tournament for the first time last year, will defend their title under the leadership of left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah.