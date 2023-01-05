Confirmed: There Will Be No OnePlus 11 Pro

The OnePlus 11 was officially launched in China 24 hours ago, but it is still a month away from launching globally. It has already become incredibly popular, even more than any of its predecessors.

ALSO READ OnePlus 11 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For $580

Li Jie, President of OnePlus China, stated that the OnePlus 11 set pre-sales records in just two hours. We expect the first sale to take place on January 9th, which will turn out to be a huge success. A multitude of units will be sold in minutes and a “sold out” notice will need to be posted immediately, which is quite common in China.

In response to a Weibo user, China’s equivalent to Twitter, Li stated that there wouldn’t be a OnePlus 11 Pro. The OnePlus 11 was intended to replace the Pro model from previous years. Things can easily get lost in translation, especially when it comes to automated machine translations, so take this with a pinch of salt.

However, we heard multiple reports pointing at this change in the past, so it is most likely true.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see a OnePlus 11 Pro in the future, since companies tend to revise their plans all the time. But there is a high chance that it’s not going to happen since OnePlus itself has confirmed all the leaks.

We don’t think it’s too early to speculate about the possible OnePlus 11T arriving in the second half of the year.

Until then, at least we have the OnePlus 11R to talk about, which has already been appearing in live images and other leaks. As always, we expect it to be a region-specific model meant for India. Perhaps, the upcoming February 7 launch in New Delhi will only feature the OnePlus 11R, but there is no confirmation yet.