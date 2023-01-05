Kia to Show Off Niro EV and Stinger in Karachi From 5th to 23rd January

Kia Luck Motor Corporation (KLMC) has revealed the dates and dealerships for the unveiling of its new luxury car and electric vehicle (EV).

According to an official video, the company will unveil its new cars on the following dates and locations:

January 5 – 9: Kia Motors Macca, Gulshan-e-Jamal, Karachi

January 10 – 13: Kia Motors Clifton, Karachi

January 14 – 18: Kia Motors Society, Eissa Nagri, Karachi

January 19 – 23: Kia Motors Lucky One, Gulberg Town, Karachi

For now, KLMC will only display its cars across major dealerships in Karachi. The cars in question are Kia Stinger and Niro EV.

KLMC teased these vehicles in late 2020 as well, as a part of its marketing campaign. Wrapped in #WeAreUnstoppable livery, the group of aforementioned cars and a Sorento generated significant buzz over the internet.

Niro competes with the likes of the Honda HR-V, Toyota RAV4, and other similar vehicles in the market. Niro EV has two powertrain options:

A single electric motor that sends 130 horsepower (hp) and 394 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque to the front wheels.

A single electric motor that sends 201 hp and 394 Nm of torque to the front wheels.

The 13o hp version has a 39.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that allows for a WLTP-approved range of 288 kilometers on a full charge. The 201 hp version has a 64 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that provides a WLTP-approved range of 385 kilometers on a full charge.

The second car is the Kia Stinger GT — a mid-size executive Sportback that competes with the likes of the Audi A5. The GT variant has a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine that makes 368 hp and 510 Nm of torque. It sends power to the rear wheels or all four wheels (depending on the market) via an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Market reports suggest that KLMC has no plans to launch said cars in Pakistan, at least for now and that this unveiling is just a marketing exercise. ProPakistani has tried to reach out to the company regarding its plans and intentions for the unveiling and is still awaiting an official statement.