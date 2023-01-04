Islamabad Traffic Police Fined Over 2,000 Motorists in a Day

In continuation of the ruthless crackdown against traffic law violators, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), on Tuesday, issued 2,048 challans to motorists.

A spokesperson for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police said that Inspector General (IG) ICT Police, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, has directed the ITP not to spare anyone flouting traffic rules.

According to details, 278 bikers were fined for not wearing helmets. 128 citizens were penalized for not wearing seat belts and 107 were stopped for using mobile phones while driving. 9 smoke emitting vehicles were also fined.

162 citizens were fined for lane violations, 65 for having tinted windows, 60 for illegal number plates, 56 for running over red light, 14 for overstepping zebra crossings, 8 for driving the wrong way, and 5 for rash driving. Besides, 246 motorists were fined for other violations.

Last month, ITP went down hard on citizens using high-intensity discharge (HID) and light-emitting diode (LED) lights in cars, fining 13,028 people in the process.

Besides, ITP fined 211,279 bikers for not wearing helmets in 2022, averaging a whopping more than 17,600 fines a month.