Orange Line BRT Has No Facilities for Disabled and Elderly

Orange Line Bus rapid transit (BRT) system lacks facilities for the elderly and disabled, with lifts and automatic escalators still not operational at several service stations.

Citing sources, a media report highlighted that the Orange Line Bus Service lacks facilities for the elderly and disabled with eight elevators and automatic escalators inoperable at four bus stations.

The report added that parts of the project’s elevators and escalators were stolen prior to their installation. According to Sindh Infrastructure Development Co. Ltd (SIDCL), the provincial government has not provided the necessary infrastructure for their installation in service stations.

Despite spending more than Rs. 3 billion on infrastructure, the number of daily passengers has not surpassed 4,000.

It bears mentioning that Orange Line BRT is a Sindh government project modeled after the Federal Government-operated Karachi Breeze (Green Line) BRT project. According to reports, the satisfaction rate among the users of Green Line BRT is much higher.

It was also highlighted that Green Line’s current user base is 30,000 to 40,000 passengers a day during weekdays. On the weekends, the service caters to around 50,000 passengers.

Both, the Orange Line and the Green Line service have busy routes. While both services are the same, it is interesting to see one perform so poorly compared to the other.