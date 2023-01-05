Ramiz Raja Shares Proof That PCB Will Make Loads of Money With PJL

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, has responded to the claims that the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) has incurred heavy losses.

Days after the newly appointed PCB management scrapped the junior league project, Ramiz Raja provided evidence of the profits on his Twitter account.

ALSO READ English County Middlesex Wants to Play in the PSL

The former PCB chief posted the signed contract for his dream project, and wrote, “It confirms the value sustainability and profit it could have yielded to the board.”

The former cricketer further added that more than that, the development of emerging talented cricketers across the country was another benefit of the junior league.

Ramiz also revealed that the then PCB management was set to sign contracts with franchises for the second edition of the first-ever under-19 cricket league on January 13.

Reproducing the signed MOU for PJL. It confirms the value sustainability and profit it could have yielded to the Board… and most importantly young players development. Franchises were to be locked in by 13th Jan… but alas for these new jokers ! pic.twitter.com/xIpVh4F4nJ — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) January 4, 2023

Last month, the Najam Sethi-led management alleged that the junior league cost PCB substantial losses and delayed payment to domestic cricketers. Days later, they decided to scrap the project.

It was reported last month that Ramiz Raja has signed a 20-year contract with a major commercial partner company to secure the future of his dream project.

Under this MoU, the company will have the option to sell most of the rights, including commercial and production rights, and the board may face legal action if it breaches the agreement in the future.