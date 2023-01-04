PCB Responds to Ramiz Raja’s Claims of Seizing His SIMs, 1992 Jersey and Personal Stuff

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has responded to the former Chairman, Ramiz Raja’s statement regarding his inability to collect his belongings after being removed from PCB chairmanship.

The member of the newly appointed management, Shakil Sheikh, claimed that they sent his belongings to his home address but he refused to take them.

While sharing a photo of Ramiz’s belongings on Twitter, Shakil wrote that they attempted to hand over these items, but he wanted to keep the issue alive.

Rambo @iamramiz is making excuses not to accept return of items left behind.

Several attempts have been made to drop off these items.

Why? Because he wants to keep issue alive! How pathetic! pic.twitter.com/U9XPM7iLzC — Shakil Shaikh (@shakilsh58) January 4, 2023

It was revealed that Ramiz’s belongings include SIM cards from different countries, shopping bags, a tissue box, 1992 World Cup winning jersey, a PJL cap, and other items.

Days after being sacked as PCB chief, Ramiz Raja addressed fans in an hour-long online session, where he was highly critical of the new regime.

“Early morning at 9 around 17 guys stormed the office, which felt as if the Federal Investigation Agency of Pakistan has raided the office,” he had said.

The Cricket Board promptly took notice of the explosive comments and issued a clarification regarding his inability to collect his belongings.

Salman Naseer, the PCB’s chief operating officer, verified in a midnight tweet that he had recovered all of his possessions and that they were safe in PCB custody.