GB Continues Shutter-Down to Bring Tourism Companies Into Tax Net

The protesters in the Awami Action Committee’s strike in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) demanded that foreign tourism companies be brought into the tax net, on the 8th consecutive day of the protest.

The GB citizens continue the protests that started last week, despite sub-zero temperatures in the region.

The strike had originally been called by the Awami Action Committee in the wake of power shortage, wheat crisis, and land reforms, along with protests at Ittihad Chowk Gilgit, Danyore Chowk, and in several other districts of GB.

Protesters insisted that emergency measures be taken to supply energy to the region. They claimed that the government is charging taxes in various forms on a daily basis, which violates the constitutional framework because GB is not recognized in the constitution and is administered by Presidential Orders.

The protesters further demanded that locals be excluded from the Revenue-Authority Act, and non-locals be properly registered and taxed, in addition to calling for the taxing of foreign companies under the hotel industry regulations.