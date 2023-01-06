Hackers Steal Private Data of 200 Million Twitter Users

An Israeli Cybersecurity expert has claimed that hackers stole over 200 million email IDs of Twitter users and shared them on an online hacking platform, the name of which hasn’t been revealed.

Co-Founder of Hudson Rock, Alon Gal, stated on LinkedIn that the massive security breach will result in thousands of hacking incidents in the near future.

Twitter, on the other hand, hasn’t issued any statement about the security breach. Initial claims about the extent and scale of the breach were inconsistent because reports from December said that 400 million email addresses and phone numbers had been stolen.

The Data Protection Commission in Ireland, where Twitter’s European headquarters are located, and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are also closely monitoring Elon Musk’s company to ensure compliance with Europe’s data protection laws as well as the US’s policies.

Note here that the identity and location of the hackers, responsible for the breach, are not known. It could have occurred as early as 2021, which is before Elon Musk’s takeover of the microblogging network.