Pakistan Plans Global Market Access to Balochi Handicrafts

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 6, 2023 | 11:31 am

Balochistan government has planned international market access to the local handicrafts, and embroidery, which have huge potential to generate foreign exchange for the country.

ALSO READ

The handicraft is an integral part of the cottage industry across the province, an official of the Balochistan government said in an exclusive talk with APP.

He said the government would play its due role in promoting handicrafts being made in the neglected rural and semi-urban areas of the province by arranging exhibitions, trade fairs, and craft bazaars both at home and abroad to create a market for them.

ALSO READ

Besides developing road infrastructure and providing basic necessities of life in those areas, human development has been given top priority by the government for better production of handicrafts, the official added. He said most of the gems and jewelry entrepreneurs belonged to the less developed areas.

ProPK Staff

lens

‘Spare’: Prince Harry Accuses Prince William of Assault in His Memoir
Read more in lens

proproperty

DC Islamabad Removes 2 DMA Officers Over Corrupt Practices
Read more in proproperty
close
>