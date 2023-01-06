Rs. 100 Murree Shuttle Service Unable to Operate Smoothly

Murree shuttle service inaugurated by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was unable to operate regularly due to a lack of cooperation from the Punjab government, the Murree administration, and the transporters.

A report from 24NewSHD TV states that, due to rebellion from transporters, only two buses were able to leave Islamabad for Murree. It was a oneway journey, however, as the report added that the said buses were unable to return to Barakahu.

The report claims that the Murree administration tried to reason with the transporters but failed. The unjustified rebellion of the transporters became a menace for the buses, the passengers, and the general public. Unfortunately, the government is still silent.

The CDA launched the bus service to Murree at just Rs. 100, whereas local transporters charged between Rs. 250 and Rs. 300.

They praised the initiative and urged the Punjab government to direct the Murree administration to combat the transporter mafia.