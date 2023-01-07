Here’s the Schedule for Pakistan Women’s White-Ball Tour to Australia

The Pakistan women’s national cricket team is set to tour Australia in January 2023 for a bilateral series consisting of three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

Pakistan women are ready to begin their campaign for 2023 with a high-profile series against Australia. Pakistan will be facing a difficult task as they take on the Australian side, who are currently ranked first in the world in both ODI and T20I cricket. Pakistan, on the other hand, is ranked ninth in the ODI format and seventh in the T20I format.

The series, which will be hosted by Australia, is set to begin on January 16th with the first ODI at Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The second ODI will take place at the same venue on January 18th, while the third ODI will be held at North Sydney Oval in Sydney on January 21st.

The T20I matches will commence on January 24th at North Sydney Oval in Sydney, with the second T20I taking place at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on January 26th. The series will conclude on January 29th with the final T20I at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Despite the challenging conditions, Pakistan will be hoping to put up a strong fight and potentially pull off an upset against the formidable Australian side. Although many young players have made their mark in recent times for Pakistan, it will be interesting to see how they fare against their highly-ranked opponents on Australian soil.

Here is the full schedule of the tour:

Fixture Date Time Venue 1st ODI Monday, 16 January 5:05 am Allan Border Field, Brisbane 2nd ODI Wednesday, 18 January 5:05 am Allan Border Field, Brisbane 3rd ODI Saturday, 21 January 5:05 am North Sydney Oval, Sydney 1st T20I Tuesday, 24 January 7:45 am North Sydney Oval, Sydney 2nd T20I Thursday, 26 January 1:05 pm Blundstone Arena, Bellerive 3rd T20I Sunday, 29 January 7:45 am Manuka Oval, Canberra

*Pakistan Standard Time