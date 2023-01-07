Islamabad Police Arrests TTP Terrorists Who Threatened to Attack Parliament House

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has arrested two TTP terrorists who had threatened to attack Parliament House.

The ICT Police jumped into action after TTP shared a video of the Parliament allegedly made from Margalla Hills.

During a press conference, Inspector General (IG) ICT Police, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, revealed that ICT Police and intelligence agencies worked in tandem to arrest the two terrorists.

The IG said both terrorists have been sent on a seven-day physical remand, adding that their only motive was to drill fear into the hearts of citizens as there were no intelligence reports of an attack on Parliament.

Both of them have been booked in an FIR at CTD Police Station. They have been charged under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Pakistan Penal Code, Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, and Sections 13, 20, and 65 of the Arms Ordinance.

Last month, ICT Police save the capital from a big tragedy after intercepting a suicide bomber. The terrorist set himself off when Head Constable Adeel Hussain approached him. Adeel embraced martyrdom in the incident. The federal government has announced a posthumous Tamgha-e-Shujaat for Adeel.

Via: Dawn