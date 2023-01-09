CAA Employee Gets Fired for Threatening Christian Officer With Blasphemy Allegation

By Asma Sajid | Published Jan 9, 2023 | 7:02 pm

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) fired an employee on Saturday for threatening a female Christian security officer with blasphemy accusations over a parking-related argument in Karachi.

The dispute erupted after a security officer disciplined a man for letting an acquaintance’s vehicle past security without a vehicle pass, according to video footage from Jinnah International Airport’s cargo area.

The man threatened the lady officer with blasphemy allegations, stating he will ‘call preachers’, and threatened to ‘cut her up’. The female officer can be heard berating the man for using blasphemy accusations as a threat and daring him to file one against her.

Videos of the incident immediately went viral on social media, evoking both praise and condemnation.

In reaction to the incident, a CAA representative stated in a statement today that the incident took place on Thursday and that authorities were aware of it.

As per the statement, the CAA staff member was fired after the initial probe, and a thorough investigation was requested.

Former President and PPP co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, condemned the act and asked federal and provincial governments to safeguard the female officer.

Ex-senator, Farhatullah Babar, demanded that the incident be investigated and praised the female security officer’s handling of the issue.

Moreover, human rights activist and lawyer, Jibran Nasir, said the perpetrator should be arrested and imprisoned for making such threats to a government employee, and he regretted that the dignity of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) has been reduced to a weapon to be exploited for convenience.

