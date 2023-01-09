Survey Shows a Meagre 3% of Pakistanis Hold Club Memberships

Only three percent of Pakistanis have membership in any club or group. The proportion remains low throughout the country as a slightly higher number of people (4%) hold membership in any club/organization in urban areas than in rural areas (2.5%).

The aforementioned information was disclosed in a survey undertaken by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) under the supervision of Pro Vice-Chancellor (VC), Dr. Durre Nayab, titled ‘Social And Civic Engagement: Building Community Or ‘Bowling Alone’?’, in which they studied social and civic involvement among citizens in Pakistan across different regions, genders, ages, educational backgrounds, and economic levels.

ALSO READ Novatex Is No Longer Interested in Acquiring Lotte Pakistan

Balochistan seems to have the highest proportion (6.5%) of the populace that holds membership in any club/organization, followed by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) (3.6%) and Sindh (3%). With 2.4%, Punjab has the lowest proportion.

Gilgit-Baltistan, in contrast, has the highest share (13.9%) of club/organization members among all provinces, districts, and regions.

According to the findings, Pakistani men (5%) had a greater percentage of club/organization participation than their women counterparts (1.1%).

The rates are typically low for all age groups but are lowest among the youth, defined as those aged 15 to 24. Men aged 45-59 and 60 and older had the highest rate. Women have exceptionally low rates, with those aged 25-34 years (1.9%) having a greater prevalence than those in other age groups.

ALSO READ BioNTech Begins Trials For mRNA-Based Cancer Treatment

As per the results of the survey, education had a significant influence on membership percentages, with those who had never attended school having the lowest rate and those with higher education having the highest rate (8.1%).

According to the poll, just 9.2 percent of individuals in Pakistan regularly do volunteer work, with educating and mentoring others being the most prevalent type of volunteering, followed by assisting hospitals by supplying resources, picking up trash and cleaning, and assisting people with disabilities. According to the poll, volunteerism grew with increasing income and education levels.