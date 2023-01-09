Mari Petroleum Discovers Gas in Sindh Again

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), has made a gas discovery from its exploratory efforts at well Mari Ghazij-1, Sindh.

This exploratory well is located at Mari D&PL in Sindh, which is operated by MPCL with 100% working interest.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company announced that the Mari Ghazij-1 well was spud-in on November 24, 2022, and it was successfully able to drill down a distance of 1,015 meters. The gas flow rate established from the Drill Stem Test (DST) is 5.1 Million Standard Cubic Feet Per Day (MMSCFD).

It has a Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 232 Pounds Per Square Inch (Psi) at a 64/64 inch choke size.

MPCL plans to appraise this discovery to prove its extent and evaluate development options accordingly.

This is about the nth time the petroleum company has discovered a new gas reserve in Sindh. Previously, MPCL uncovered gas from its other dig sites in Sindh including the Parwaaz-1 Exploration Well located in District Ghotki, Sindh.

A separate discovery also came from this area at the Tipu-1 Exploration Well. Sujawal Block, Sindh, also had a gas reserve that was discovered a few years ago.