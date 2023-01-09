Peshawar BRT to Launch New Express Route

TransPeshawar is introducing a new Express Route (ER 12) for its Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service between Shah Alam (Charsadda Road) and Hayatabad Mall. The newly-introduced route will initially have 12 buses.

A fleet of 62 new buses has arrived for the service, and in the coming weeks, more buses will traverse ER-12. The new route will begin at Shah Alam Bridge, enter the main corridor at Malik Saad Station, and continue to Hayatabad Mall.

This route will make 11 stops in total, including Shah Alam Bridge, Sewan, Bakhshu Bridge, Lande Sarak, Shaheed Tehseen Chowk, Charsadda Adda, Bacha Khan Chowk, Khyber Bazar, Saddar, Peshawar University, and Hayatabad Mall.

ER-12 will be the first of five new routes announced by TransPeshawar. Other than ER-12, these new routes consist of:

A feeder route from Mall of Hayatabad to Phase 6 terminal via phase 1 (DR-11).

Chamkani to Malik Saad Shaheed via Ring Road (DR-4B).

A suburban express route from Pabbi to Malik Saad Shaheed via Chamkani (SER-13).

Regi Model Town to Tehkal Paayan (DR-14).

ALSO READ Govt Called Out For Allowing Luxury Car Imports During Economic Crisis

ER-12 will be especially advantageous for students commuting to the University of Peshawar due to the shorter travel time. It will share the passengers on DR-3B and also help reduce crowdedness from Malik Saad to the Mall of Peshawar.