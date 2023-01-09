PIA Looking to Hire More Employees to Address Staff Shortage

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is grappling with a shortage of workers in flight operations, flight services, IT, and finance due to the ban on new hiring imposed by the Supreme Court in 2018.

According to details, since 2018, 5,793 employees availed of VSS. 1,199 of them belonged to the above-mentioned four categories. The national flag carrier immediately needs 250 employees in these departments for 2023.

ALSO READ Pakistan Govt Changes Rules Making Many People Ineligible for Hajj

The ban has increased the average of PIA’s current workforce to 45.2 years. The existing employees lack the latest technical skills and corporate knowledge to revive the airline.

PIA and Turkish Airlines signed a code-sharing agreement last year and the national flag carrier expects to generate a revenue of Rs. 205 billion this year through this initiative. PIA also inducted four A-320 jets and one A-320 simulator into its fleet.

ALSO READ 2024 Fulbright Scholarship Program for Pakistani Students

European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) will conduct a remote audit of the PIA in March this year. If EASA gives green light to the PIA, 22 weekly flights to the UK and six weekly flights to the EU will be started.

Domestic traffic is expected to grow to 4.6 million in 2026 from 2.3 million in 2022, with the PIA expecting a market share of 54%. International traffic is expected to increase to 19.1 million in 2026 from 10.7 million in 2022, with the PIA expecting a market share of 27%. Considering this increase in traffic, the national flag carrier is looking to hire new employees.