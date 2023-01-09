Xiaomi’s Tesla Model 3 Competitor Shows Up in Leaked Spy Shots

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is developing two electric vehicles (EVs), with the first being a Tesla Model 3 competitor. The initial model, codenamed Modena, will be larger and more powerful than the Tesla.

The company is reportedly exploring two variants of the car, one with a starting price of around Rs. 8.6 million and the other with a starting price of around Rs. 11.6 million.

Reports anticipate that the base variant will be sold with a standard 400V BYD lithium iron phosphate battery pack. It will also have a variety of sensors developed in collaboration with the German company Continental. The equipment will include cameras and five mmWave radars.

The more expensive model will have a high-voltage 800V architecture and CATL’s Qilin Battery, which has a 0 to 80% charging capability of under 15 minutes.

It will be outfitted with an Nvidia Orin X processor, LiDAR, and algorithms developed by Xiaomi for an advanced driver assist system (ADAS). The smart cockpits of both variants will have Qualcomm 8295 processors

Xiaomi’s second production car — dubbed Le Mans — is scheduled to debut in 2025. It will contain three motors with proprietary control software. It will utilize the same platform as the Modena. The company is yet to announce the tech and performance of both cars.