Toyota Unveils Another More Powerful Version of Hilux in Australia

Toyota has added another variant to its already diverse lineup of Hilux pickup trucks in Australia. The new variant — dubbed Hilux GR Sport — is more muscular and slightly more powerful.

A series of spy shots hint at the imminent arrival of the Hilux GR Sport in the Thai car market. However, Toyota plans to launch it in Australia in H2, 2023.

It has widened wheel arches, a taller stance, off-road tires, new wheels, a new front bumper and grille design, and a few decorative trim pieces on the exterior. A report suggests that the Hilux GR Sport is a direct competitor to Ford Ranger Raptor.

Details

Hilux GR Sport has a similar turbocharged 2.8 liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine that is tuned to make 220 horsepower (almost 20 more than a standard variant) and 500 Newton-meters of torque. The engine has a 6-speed automatic gearbox with four-wheel-drive mode and lockable differentials for off-road driving.

GR Sport features upgrades such as a rear stabilizer bar, 18-inch alloy wheels, and rear ventilated disc brakes. With some minor improvements in the suspension, its ride height is 20 millimeters higher than other variants except Rogue, allowing for better ground clearance.

GR Sport also has 140mm wider front wheels and 155mm wider rear wheels compared to other variants. The wider footprint allows for better surface grip in this case.

Other improvements include:

Motorized roller cover

Heated front seats

Perforated leather upholstery

360º camera

Trailer wiring harness and tow ball

Nine-speaker premium audio system

Parking sensors, etc.

The price of the Hilux GR Sport is yet to be announced. However, Australian automotive journalists its price to be around the equivalent of Rs. 11.65 million. Regardless, it will likely become a smash hit in any market due to its popularity and high demand.