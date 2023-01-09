15-Year Old Girl Wins 4X4 Water Cross Jeep Rally in Swabi

The Frontier 4X4 Water Cross Jeep Race was held on Sunday at Hund point near the Swabi Interchange on the M-1 Motorway. The event included a rich assortment of off-road vehicles, although, most of them were Toyotas.

Ayesha — a 15-year-old girl — bagged first place among women. The race also saw participation from a 13-year-old boy who won two trophies.

At least 61 different drivers, including women, from across the nation participated in the race organized by the Youth Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Frontier 4×4 Club, and the district government. Some drivers got stuck in the middle, while others reached their destination in a short time.

The spectators, which included audiences of all ages, enjoyed the rally across the Indus river. The purpose of the event was to provide locals with entertainment and highlight the tourism potential of KP.

For the off-road SUV racers, a 17-kilometer rocky course was laid out across the Indus River. The drivers had to stop their vehicles on the banks of the Indus and pushed them into the moving water before driving away.

This event’s chief guest was Swabi Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan, while the Mardan DIG, Swabi DPO, and Lahore AC were also notable attendees. They were extremely pleased with the event and encouraged the organizers to continue this tradition in the future.