Akash Chopra Recalls Controversy During Pakistan-India T20 World Cup 2022 Clash

Former Indian cricketer, Aakash Chopra, has recalled the controversy that arose during the Pakistan-India T20 World Cup 2022 match in Australia.

Chopra praised the rules set for the first edition of the SA T20, saying that they are excellent since they will not create controversy like that group stage match.

The former cricketer said that the referee awarded three runs on free-hit that clean-bowled Virat Kohli, raising concerns about the ICC’s credibility.

Aakash went on to say that the rules set for the SA T20, which will kick off today in Cape Town, South Africa, will not allow such issues to happen.

As per the new rules set by Cricket South Africa for the league, the ball will be considered dead if a bowler clean bowls a batter on a free-hit delivery.

Some rules for the #SA20 are simply superb (not saying it because I’m working on it).

Remember that Nawaz-Kohli incident in the final over? Kohli was bowled off the free-hit ball but it ricocheted for three runs…this won’t happen in #SA20. Ball will be considered dead if bowled — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 9, 2023

It is worth recalling that India overcame Pakistan in a controversial T20 World Cup 2022 match last year in October at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The controversy erupted when Mohammad Nawaz clean bowled Virat Kohli in the final over of the contest on a free-hit ball, and the batters ran three runs.

Most former cricketers and analysts felt that the referee should not have granted runs and instead declared it a dead ball.