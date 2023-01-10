Babar Azam Overtakes Hashim Amla’s Record of Most Runs at This Stage of Career

Pakistan all-format captain, Babar Azam, came up with yet another half-century in the first match of the ODI series against New Zealand in Karachi.

The right-handed batter scored 66 runs off 82 balls including five boundaries and a maximum to help his side take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Meanwhile, the Lahore-born cricketer completed 4,730 runs in 91 ODI innings, the fastest by any batter in the history of the white-ball format.

South African legendary batter, Hasim Amla, on the other hand, is second on the list, having scored 4,570 runs in the same number of innings.

The 28-year-old cricketer will have to score 270 runs in nine innings to break Hashim Amla’s record of fastest to reach the milestone of 5,000 ODI runs.

It is worth noting that if the all-format captain reaches 5,000 runs in less than nine innings, he will be the first batter to score 5,000 runs in 100 innings.

Babar Azam is also leading the table for most runs in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, scoring 1,371 runs at an average of 80.64.

The stylish batter also ended 2022 as the leading run-scorer in the calendar year across formats, scoring 2,598 runs at an average of 54.12.