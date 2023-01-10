Lahore to Begin Two Road Projects Worth Rs. 7 Billion Tomorrow

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will lay the foundation for two projects totaling Rs. 7 billion tomorrow.

According to a media report, Elahi will lay the cornerstone for the Band Road T-Junction project at Gulshan Ravi. The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will begin construction on the project, which is estimated to cost Rs 4.84 billion.

Similarly, the CM will lay the cornerstone for the Samanabad Underpass — a Rs 2.21 billion project that has been underway for two months. Officials from the LDA have made arrangements for an emergency ceremony.

The government has invited provincial ministers, assembly members, bureaucracy, LDA officials, and other dignitaries to attend the ceremony.

EV Charging Infrastructure

Lahore has also mandated the integration of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations with new buildings. Commissioner Aamir Jaan presided over a meeting last month regarding the issuance of environmental no-objection certificates (NOCs) for new commercial buildings, offices, and gas stations.

He imposed four prerequisites for the issuance of an environmental NOC for new commercial and industrial structures in the Lahore division, one of which was the inclusion of EV power stations.