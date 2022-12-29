Lahore Makes It Compulsory for New Buildings to Include EV Charging Points

Environmental pollution is becoming a serious concern, especially for the residents of Lahore. To mitigate its spread, Commissioner Aamir Jaan has mandated the integration of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations with new buildings.

Earlier this week, Jaan presided over a meeting regarding the issuance of environmental no-objection certificates (NOCs) for new commercial buildings, offices, and gas stations.

He imposed four prerequisites for the issuance of an environmental NOC for new commercial and industrial structures in the Lahore division, one of which was the inclusion of EV power stations. He stated:

There is a need of the hour to take steps regarding future vision of energy saving and combating smog.

Charging Stations on Motorway

The government is planning to install five new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations on highways and expressways across Pakistan.

According to the details, the locations include:

Rashakai Service Area (Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway, M-1)

Tandliyanwala Service Area (Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, M-3)

Dandewal Service Area (Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad, Khanewal Motorway, M-4)

Khanewal Service Area (Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad, Khanewal Motorway, M-4)

Hazara Service Area (Hassanabdal-Havelian Expressway E-35)

Additionally, the government has also set up an EV charging station at the Bhera Service Area. Other fuel stations along the highway network will also install EV charging stations to catalyze EV normalization across Pakistan.

Via: Dawn