Traffic Police Issues Traffic Plan For E-11 Interchange Construction

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has issued a traffic plan for E-11 due to ongoing construction work for an interchange.

The department has placed diversions at various spots around E-11 chowk to ensure uninterrupted progress. The diversions are as follows:

Diversions have been placed for outgoing and incoming traffic from E-10 and F-10. Alternatively, the respective travelers can use the main Margalla Road.

Traffic coming from or going to Hyderi Chowk, F-10, can use the F-10 service road north or E-11 service road east to get to their destination.

Traffic coming from E-11 can use E-11 Chowk-2 to enter or exit the sector.

ٹریفک ایڈوائزری برائے سیکٹر E-11 مارگلہ روڈ شہریوں کو مطلع کیا جاتا ہے کہ مارگلہ پر E-11 چوک میں جاری تعمیراتی کام کت باعث ٹریفک ڈائیورشن لگائی گئی ہے۔ متبادل راستوں کی تفصیلات اس ویڈیو میں دیکھیں 👇#ICTP #TrafficAlert #Islamabad @PTVNewsOfficial pic.twitter.com/B61fBQH6MP — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) January 10, 2023

Criticism

The project is being undertaken by the National Logistics Cell (NLC) and Capital Development Authority (CDA). The initiation of construction work has resulted in sizeable deforestation.

Large trees are being transplanted mechanically on 11th Avenue pic.twitter.com/xmKTYsWUXg — Capital Development Authority Islamabad. (@CDAthecapital) January 9, 2023

Residents have criticized NLC and CDA for destroying the greenery. CDA Chairman Usman Younas has posted a few videos and photos of transplantation for this project. The capital city dwellers have grilled Usman, stating that it is, “a waste of time.”

Fait Accompli!! Great job #NLC @CDAthecapital and @PakEPAIslamabad, the E11 interchange is now ready for construction after all the trees have been cut down. Transplantation is obviously a waste of time. Thank you for destroying Islamabad. @ChiefCommISB @ClimateChangePK — Sayyed Ahmad Masud (@sayyed) December 30, 2022

Although the project’s completion timeline is currently unknown, it is expected that the project work will continue for a few months at least.