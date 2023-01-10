News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Traffic Police Issues Traffic Plan For E-11 Interchange Construction

By Waleed Shah | Published Jan 10, 2023 | 12:14 pm

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has issued a traffic plan for E-11 due to ongoing construction work for an interchange.

The department has placed diversions at various spots around E-11 chowk to ensure uninterrupted progress. The diversions are as follows:

  • Diversions have been placed for outgoing and incoming traffic from E-10 and F-10. Alternatively, the respective travelers can use the main Margalla Road.
  • Traffic coming from or going to Hyderi Chowk, F-10, can use the F-10 service road north or E-11 service road east to get to their destination.
  • Traffic coming from E-11 can use E-11 Chowk-2 to enter or exit the sector.
ALSO READ

Criticism

The project is being undertaken by the National Logistics Cell (NLC) and Capital Development Authority (CDA). The initiation of construction work has resulted in sizeable deforestation.

Residents have criticized NLC and CDA for destroying the greenery. CDA Chairman Usman Younas has posted a few videos and photos of transplantation for this project. The capital city dwellers have grilled Usman, stating that it is, “a waste of time.”

ALSO READ

Although the project’s completion timeline is currently unknown, it is expected that the project work will continue for a few months at least.


lens

Exclusive First Look At General Faiz Hameed’s Daughter as a Bride
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDA Officials Are Living In 1,100 Houses Meant for Ministries and Divisions
Read more in proproperty
close
>