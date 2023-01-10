UAE Unveils New Law for Employers to Ensure Peace of Mind for All Workers

UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) has obliged employers to treat and compensate injured employees after any occupational mishap or illness.

The new Ministerial Resolution No. 657 defines the means and requirements of employers to report work-related accidents and illnesses to ensure workers’ safety. Failure to do so will result in strict disciplinary action against the employer.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia Finally Ends Age Limit For Hajj Pilgrims

The resolution also will serve as a watchdog for organizations with over 50 employees, and the way they manage workplace accidents. It requires them to form systems to track occupational accidents.

Under the new law, the employer must treat and compensate the employee based on his basic pay. Also, the worker will receive the compensation within 10 days after the medical report confirms the extent of the disability.

ALSO READ Gilgit-Baltistan to Introduce Doorstep Documents Delivery Service

In case of worker’s death, compensation will be given to their legal heirs as per the UAE laws or the will of the deceased. The employers will also not be able to sack the affected employee unless they’re given all prescribed benefits. However, if the employee quits, all rights of treatment and compensation will remain intact in line with the medical report.

Employees can report work-related illnesses or accidents by calling (600) 590-000, visiting businessmen service centers, or via the MoHRE mobile phone apps.