vivo V25 5G with Color Changing Glass Design Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

vivo, a leader in the global smartphone industry, has recently launched its latest V25 5G smartphone in Pakistan which is now available for sale — starting January 10, 2023.

vivo V25 5G, built upon the success of its predecessor, offers its users the highly innovative Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass for a glamourous and spellbinding design. Moreover, the smartphone offers superior camera capabilities with its 64MP OIS Bokeh Flare Portrait Camera and a 50MP AF HD Portrait Front Camera.

The Color Changing Glass technology enables V25 5G to change its color when exposed to direct sunlight and return to its original form post removing it from the sunlight. This innovative design technology offers the ability to don a myriad of looks that are deemed to capture the attention of the crowd.

However, Fluorite AG Glass is an advanced technology that enhances the overall look and aesthetics of the device by making use of molecular technology to create numerous evenly distributed micro-crystals on the surface that glitter like stars.

This lightweight yet stylish smartphone is the result of the two-step design in combination with a flat frame.

Moreover, vivo V25 5G comes with a 64MP OIS Bokeh Flare Portrait camera that allows users to click crystal clear photographs.

The rear camera also offers Hybrid Image Stabilization that through its OIS module offsets shaking by adjusting the location of the camera in real-time while also enabling a slower shutter speed.

The Bokeh Flare Portrait feature in the smartphone makes use of the dual camera system to process flare bokeh in the images — creating a sharp contrast and making the night look more enchanting.

In addition to that, 50MP AF HD Portrait Front Camera makes the smartphone a portrait master due to its AI HD Portrait feature that enhances key details of the face. The front camera also offers Multi Style Portrait Video that supports a variety of filters when making videos.

The extremely lightweight V25 5G smartphone not only offers fantastic camera technology but also features the highly advanced 44W FlashCharge in addition to its 4500mAh battery. This substantial combination makes sure that the smartphone can function through daily usage without any problem.

Price and Availability

Available in two color variants of Aquamarine Blue and Diamond Black, the all-new vivo V25 5G can now be purchased across Pakistan at the price of Rs. 109,999 only.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for V25 5G along with 15 days of free replacement and 6 months’ warranty for accessories. vivo V25 5G is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan.

Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).

For more details, visit the official product page.