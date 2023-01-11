50 Local Athletes Trained in Ice Sports Training Camp in Chitral Valley

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority and the Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan have teamed up to organize an ice sports training camp for local children and youth in the Chitral Valley.

The camp, which took place in Hussain Wadi Parwak, was held in collaboration with the communities of Broughal, Yarkhoun Lasht, and Laspur from Upper Chitral, Kailash, and Lower Chitral.

ALSO READ Mickey Arthur Confirms Whether He Will Become Pakistan’s Head Coach or Not

More than 50 young athletes participated in the three-day ice hockey and ice curling training camp, which was supervised by Canadian coaches Sabina Islam and Mehreen. Ice sports kits and other equipment were also distributed among the players.

During the training, participants were given instructions on various techniques and principles of ice hockey and ice curling. Vice President of the Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan Shahid Nadeem said that the goal of the camp is to identify and develop talented athletes for the future.

“These children have the ability to learn and the purpose of working hard in ice hockey and ice curling at the grassroots level is to bring out the best talent for the future,” said Nadeem. “These athletes will not only become good players but will also have the opportunity to bring honor to the country,” he added.