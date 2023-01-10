Mickey Arthur Confirms Whether He Will Become Pakistan’s Head Coach or Not

Former Pakistan head coach, Mickey Arthur has declined the offer from the Pakistan Cricket Board to rejoin the national setup as the head coach of the Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team.

The change in the frontline of the administration of the PCB is seeing a major transformation in the management and coaching staff of the Pakistan team. The new PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, has decided to bid farewell to the head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq, following a rough season at home for Pakistan’s Test side.

It was expected that the former head coach would be recalled to join the team. However, the latest reports have rained on the PCB’s parades as the former head coach has declined the offer to take up the challenging role.

According to the reports, Mickey Arthur has refused to accept the offer as he is not willing to work full-time as the head coach of the national team of Pakistan. The former head coach is looking forward to spending his time with the Derbyshire County Cricket Club where he has signed a contract to serve as a mentor till 2025.

Mickey Arthur shares a close bond with the current Pakistani players and he is open to joining the team as a consultant for a limited period but he is not ready for the onerous duty of the permanent head coach.

With Mickey Arthur’s decision to continue his job at Derbyshire, he will not be reappointed as the head coach of Pakistan. However, he is likely to join the Pakistan Super League as a mentor for any franchise since he is willing to work on short-term tasks.