Dubai’s Global Village Announces AED 1 Million Scholarships for Schoolchildren

Dubai’s popular cultural entertainment destination, Global Village, has announced a scholarship program called the ‘Young Directors Award’ under which two students will be awarded up to AED 1 million.

Global Village, in partnership with Bloom World Academy (BWA), wants children 5-14 years of age to make short videos on the theme, “My more wonderful world.”

The short video must portray a story about making this world a better place and the participant’s role to make a positive future. The two winners will be awarded massive scholarships for their complete schooling at BWA.

Speaking about the initiative, the Principal of BWA, John Bell, stated that the competition will inspire children to come up with innovative ideas, adding that the children are responsible for the future and he can’t wait to see their creative short videos.

As far as the competition is concerned, it is classified into two age groups, Juniors (5-10 years old) and Seniors (11-14 years old).

A reputable judge panel, including the Director of Operations, Dubai Film & TV Commission, Saeed Al Janahi, Principal BWA, John Bell, Actress and Host of the Big Breakfast Club on Hit 96.7, Nyla Usha, Emirati Director, Nahla Al Fahad, and Dubai Eye 103.8 Radio Presenter Helen Farmer, will choose one winner each from two categories.

Interestingly, the finalists will also be given a red-carpet-themed film premiere. Thousands of people will be able to watch their short videos at the Kids’ Theatre at Global Village.

Important Details: