Mohammad Amir Targets ‘Not a Proper All-Rounder’ Mohammad Nawaz

Former Pakistani pacer, Mohammad Amir, has urged that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) identify a proper batting all-rounder for the white-ball teams.
The 30-year-old pacer stated that the national team relies on the left-arm spinner, Mohammad Nawaz, although he is not a proper batting all-rounder.
Amir further added that Nawaz has been performing admirably since the Asia Cup 2022, but this does not support his status as a batting all-rounder.
The left-arm pacer went on to say that “Nawaz is a bowling all-rounder, first he bowls, then he bats. He is 70 percent bowler and 30 percent batter.”
It is worth noting that Nawaz has been a regular part of the white-ball setup for years, and has contributed significantly to T20I and ODI victories.
Last year, the left-arm all-rounder scored 299 runs in 21 T20I innings including a match-winning knock against India in Asia Cup 2022 in UAE.
The 28-year-old was also phenomenal with the ball, taking 22 wickets in 22 T20I innings at an economy rate of 7.70, with the best figure of 3 for 5.
Nawaz is currently in the ODI squad for the three-match series against New Zealand, where he recorded 1 for 38 in 10 overs in the first game.
The Men in Green will lock horns against the Kane Williamson-led side in the second ODI match at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi today.