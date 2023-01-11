Tourism Between Pakistan and China Expected to Surge in 2023

Pakistan and China are likely to experience a significant increase in cross-border tourism this year after the latter relaxed coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

ALSO READ Terrorists Disguised as Beggars Raise Alarm in Islamabad

Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana, stated that tourism between the countries is already on the rise and added that soon a calendar of events and other activities will be formed in collaboration with the Chinese tourism sector.

Speaking about prospects of tourism in Pakistan, he described China as an important stakeholder in the tourism economy and said that it will have plenty of destinations to explore in Pakistan, since business opportunities, particularly in the tourism and hospitality sector, are exponentially growing.

ALSO READ Overloaded Vehicle Drivers Will be Arrested and Fined: NHMP

Aftab also said that lots of Chinese workers, working on CPEC projects, went to China due to COVID-19 and they will soon return with their families. He claimed that the number will increase if Pakistan provides them with simple border crossings and inexpensive airfares.