Terrorists Disguised as Beggars Raise Alarm in Islamabad

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has expressed serious concern over reports of terrorists disguised as beggars entering sensitive areas of Islamabad.

During a meeting, led by Chairman PAC MNA Noor Alam Khan, the committee directed IG Islamabad, Akbar Nasir Khan, to launch a crackdown on unauthorized people entering the federal capital’s Red Zone, and to compile data on those who regularly visit the buildings.

PAC stated that the presence of a parking lot outside a five-star hotel in the federal capital poses a serious terrorist threat. Hence, it ordered IG Islamabad to remove the parking area from there.

It also instructed the police chief to take stern action against beggars, mostly present at traffic signals and also asked him not to stop traffic for VIP movements.

Recently, the whole country is experiencing a rise in terrorist attacks, forcing the federal government to enhance security and take precautionary measures. Last month, a deadly suicide blast at a check post in Islamabad killed a police officer and injured around 10 others.