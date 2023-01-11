Warning: Paracetamol Injections With Black Particles Are Selling Across Pakistan

In a shocking development, the Central Drug Laboratory (CDL) under the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has declared a popular injectable medication, Paracet (Paracetamol), as substandard and adulterated.

The specific product in question is the 100ml injection, badge no. CJ170, manufactured by Stand Pharma, with an expiration date of November 20, 2024.

According to officials at DRAP, the injection has been found to contain black particles that are visible to the human eye. As a result, they have issued a directive to immediately stop the use of this injectable medication and have also issued an alert to alert others of the potential danger.

In a statement, DRAP officials urged consumers who have purchased the affected product to discontinue use and return it to the pharmacy where it was purchased. They also advised anyone experiencing problems or adverse reactions as a result of using this medication to consult a doctor immediately.

“This is a serious situation, and we are taking all necessary steps to ensure that this adulterated product is removed from the market and that consumers are protected from any potential harm,” said an official.

This development has caused concern among patients and their families who are using the medicine, and among healthcare professionals who prescribe it. It has also raised questions about the quality control mechanisms in place for the pharmaceutical industry in Pakistan.