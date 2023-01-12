Bykea Rider Killed in Brutal Robbery Attempt in Islamabad

In a tragedy, a Bykea rider has been shot dead by unidentified suspects during a robbery attempt near the old toll plaza on GT Road, in the jurisdiction of Police Station Noon of the federal capital.

The 28-year-old victim, Saddam Shaukat, was from the Bagh area of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and had moved to Islamabad to make ends meet.

The victim’s cousin, Haroon Rashid, filed a complaint about the incident and stated that Saddam worked as a Bykea rider to support his family and he was on his way, along with a passenger, at around 8:30 PM on 10 January, when robbers stopped him to steal his motorbike.

However, due to unknown reasons, attackers opened fire at Saddam, who sustained two bullet wounds and died at the scene. The attackers fled with his motorcycle.

The victim’s body has been sent to the Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for an autopsy. Police are currently investigating the case and so far, no arrests or recoveries have been made.

Via The Nation