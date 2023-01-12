Richest Israeli Person Now Has Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ballon d’Or

Several media reports have emerged recently, stating that Cristian Ronaldo, one of the best footballers in the world, sold his best player of the year award, Ballon d’Or, to an Israeli billionaire, Idan Ofer, in 2017.

The Portuguese star donated his second Ballon d’Or, which he won in 2013 under Real Madrid, to a charity called ‘Make-a-Wish Foundation,’ which later auctioned it off to the richest Israeli at a whopping price of €600,000.

However, some reports suggest that the award that Idan purchased was a replica because the original one is exhibited at Ronaldo’s museum in Madeira, Portugal.

Due to the spread of conflicting reports, it has yet to be confirmed whether Idan purchased the real one or a replica, but it is certain that he bought either one of them at the above-mentioned price.

In 2017, Idan bought 32% of the shares in Atlético Madrid, a Spanish club. Later, he also purchased major stakes in a Portuguese club FC Famalicao. These investments have increased his wealth to $9.8 billion.